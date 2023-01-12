Swedish filmmaker presents film about Shusha in Washington





By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish photographer and filmmaker Mikael Silkeberg has presented a documentary "The Legend of Kharibulbul" in Washington, Azernews reports.

The film was shot on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden, with the support of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO and the Culture Ministry.

The documentary contains interviews with a number of outstanding scientists and cultural figures about Karabakh and Shusha, as well as video shots of historical figures.

The film also focuses on the opinion of Western scientists about Eastern culture, Azerbaijani literature, music, mugham, and nature.

The documentary premiered in November, 2022.

During the filming process, Mikael Silkeberg visited Shusha, Fuzuli, and Aghdam.

The documentary aroused great interest among the US audience.