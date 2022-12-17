Azerbaijan Open Dance Cup receives overwhelming response

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Open Dance Cup has received an overwhelming response, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Youth Union and Dance Association, the competition took place at Sarhadchi Culture Center.

Young talents (6-25 years old) fought for the title of best dancers in the following nominations: folk dance, ethnic folklore, show dance, Bollywood, hip-hop show, cheerleading, and gymnastic dance.

The jury included Honored Artists Farid Ibragimov, Tahir Eynullayev, Ulviya Hasanova, and Farhad Aliyev.

President of the Azerbaijani Dance Association Aziz Azizov congratulated the winners and participants in the contest.

"Victory is the best evidence of a job well done! And we, in turn, try to pay more attention to the competition. Young people are dancing, we must be interested in the development of competition and skills. The most intense competition was in the genre of folk dance. The most striking dances were performed by Jahid ensemble from Goranboy and Alov ensemble from Baku, " he told Trend Life.

"Our next event, Umid Art Competition, will be held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater in early January next year. Meanwhile, Kapaz-2023 Contest will be held in Ganja in early January next year," Azizov added.

