Famed designer embodies image of Karabakh khan's daughter

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova has been invited to embody the image of Khurshidbanu Natavan (1832-1897), a great poetess and the daughter of Mehdi Gulu khan, the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate.

"When I was offered to embody the image of the last princess of the Karabakh Khanate, Daughter of Khan, as they called Khurshidbanu Natavan, I accepted it with great joy and pride. Our main goal is to convey to the world community information about the life and work of a prominent poetess and public figure as well as to show the Armenian vandalism during the almost thirty years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, when the values of the Azerbaijani people, historical monuments, museums, libraries, cultural centers were destroyed and looted," the designer told Trend Life.

"The project started in the summer and large-scale research was carried out. Some new, hitherto unknown facts about Natavan's life and work were revealed, which was reflected in the film. She was not only a poet and public figure but also an excellent artist and architect. In particular, she herself designed her house in Shusha, which became the venue for literary and musical meetings with the participation of prominent talented poets, mugham, and folk singers," she added.

Fakhriya Khalafova also worked on the project as the author and chief adviser. The film was produced in connection with the poetess's 190th anniversary.

The author of the film idea is a folklore scholar, playwright, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences Farida Hijran.

Furthermore, the film will be screened at international film festivals.