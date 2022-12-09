Fashion designers show elegant wedding gowns & stylish kids' outfits

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Kazakh brand A-Sain Kids has presented stylish outfits for little fashionistas within the 13th season of Azerbaijani Fashion Week, Azernews reports.

Designed by Azamat Sain, the collection instantly grabbed the viewers' attention. The fashion collection by the Azerbaijani brand "Stay Wild" was equally impressive.

Among the participants in the Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022 are many local and foreign designers, including Kazakh brands like Shogy, Nomade, Usaliev, A-Sain kids and Asheri, Uzbekh fashion designer Irina Diosa, etc.

Notably, December 3 is celebrated all over the world as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The AFW Organizing Committee could not ignore this important event and presented Kekalove brand, known as the first adaptable clothing brand in Azerbaijan, aiding individuals with disabilities on the fashion scene.

The hall met the fashion show participants with the loudest and most sincere applause. The fashion show was presented with the support of the Swedish and British embassies in Azerbaijan.

Next, Soul Desire brand (Azerbaijan) demonstrated elegant gowns and wedding dresses designed by Konul Orujova.

Azerbaijani men's suits Mario Russo held a fashion defile together with Sarhadchi basketball club.

The members of the team, among whom were both local players and legionnaires, did not leave fashionistas indifferent.

Another local brand Ny Gyul closed the 13th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Brand designer Gulnaz Yusupova did it brilliantly in every sense of the word. Brilliant evening dresses became the final chord of the fashion week.

The evening ended with a fun closing after-party at Enerji club.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022 was devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh diplomatic relations.

AFW general producer Sayat Dossybayev is also the founder of Kazakhstan Fashion Week.

Thanks to his work, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become a meeting venue for the fashion designers of the two countries.

Over the past seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

Since 2015, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

Fashion week has led to the emergence of a fashion market in Azerbaijan.

The 14th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week will be held in May 2023.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.