Renowned conductor celebrates 85th anniversary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani conductor and People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev turns 85 this year, Azernews reports.

Hundreds of music lovers from France, Germany, the USA, Russia, Britain, Turkiye, Greece, Iraq, Egypt, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and others are familiar with his outstanding work.

His jubilee was celebrated at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall. Speaking at the event, Honored Art Worker, Professor Lala Huseynova praised Rauf Abdullayev's contribution to the Azerbaijani musical culture.

Since 1984, Rauf Abdullayev serves as the artistic director and the chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State Symphonic Orchestra.

Under his supervision, the orchestra has achieved a high level of performance widely evidenced by numerous successful tours abroad. Abdullayev's broad repertoire includes music of different epochs, styles, and directions. Many operas, ballets, and symphonies by great national composers were performed for the first time both in Azerbaijan and abroad under his baton.

Rauf Abdullayev was awarded state and many honorary awards and titles during his active and untiring career. In 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded the chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra Labor Order of the 1st degree.

Cultural figures from different countries also extended their birthday congratulations to the conductor.

After the official part, the audience enjoyed a gala concert.

Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra performed Giuseppe Verdi's overture to the opera The Force of Destiny and Modest Mussorgsky's piano cycle Pictures at an Exhibition under the baton of well-known conductors, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov and Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The listeners enjoyed the beautiful music and the orchestra's virtuoso performance. Rauf Abdullayev was invited to the stage to the deafening applause of the guests. The maestro expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to the organization of the anniversary evening.