Inspired by Venice, famed fashion designer presents new collection

Famed fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Faxriyya Xalafova has presented her collection inspired by Venice at the Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani designer, captivated by the centuries-old architecture of Venice, devoted her collection to this majestic city.

The fashion show was accompanied by photo slides made by the designer herself during her participation in the Venice International Film Festival 2022 as a special guest.

During her stay in Venice, Faxriyya Xalafova met with Venice Deputy Mayor Ermelinda Damiano and visited the Museum of the History of Fabrics and Costumes, Museum of Perfume in the Palazzo Mocenigo as well as the Azerbaijani Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

In May, the fashion designer became the first woman "Ambassador of Love" of The Centro Culturale Valentiniano of Italy.

The guest of honor was the art director of the Venice International Film Festival and the Venice Carnival, Maurice Agosti, who presented Faxriyya Xalafova with a special award - moeka, which the princes and kings of Venice have given to selected personalities for centuries.

The fashion show at the International Mugham Center was highly appreciated by fashionistas.

The International Mugham Center hosted the 13th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week (AFW) on December 2-3.

The fashion week was devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh diplomatic relations.

The AFW general producer Sayat Dossybayev is also the founder of Kazakhstan Fashion Week. Thanks to his work, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become a meeting venue for the fashion designers of the two countries.

Among the participants of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022 were many local and foreign designers, including Kazakh brands like Shogy, Nomade, Usaliev, A-Sain kids and Asheri, Uzbekh fashion designer Irina Diosa, etc.

