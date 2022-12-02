Mugham Center to host Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will host the 13th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week (AFW) on December 2-3, Azernews reports.

The fashion week is devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh diplomatic relations.

Recall that AFW general producer Sayat Dossybayev is also the founder of Kazakhstan Fashion Week. Thanks to his work, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become a meeting venue for the fashion designers of the two countries.

Among the participants of Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022 are many local and foreign designers, including Kazakh brands like Shogy, Nomade, Usaliev, A-Sain kids and Asheri, Uzbekh fashion designer Irina Diosa, etc.

Honored Art Worker and fashion designer Faxriyya Xalafova, fashion brands La Shyla, Soul Desire, Mario Russo and Ny Gyul will represent Azerbaijan at the fashion event.

Menzer Zekizada Fashion school graduates Roya Bashirova, Ramilya Mehdiyeva, and Sultan Mammadova will also present their debut collections.

Notably, December 3 is celebrated all over the world as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The AFW Organizing Committee could not ignore this important event and plans to present the Kekalove brand, known as the first adaptable clothing brand in Azerbaijan, aiding individuals with disabilities in the fashion scene.

Over the past seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

Since 2015, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

The fashion week has led to the emergence of a fashion market in Azerbaijan.

