Baku hosts International Beauty and Model 2022 contest

The International Beauty and Model 2022 has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

The beauty contest focuses on successful women who have achieved certain heights in their careers.

Unlike ordinary beauty contests, neither the marital status of the contestant nor the issue of having children matters here.

Twenty beauties from different countries arrived in Azerbaijan to compete for the crown of the winner in three categories - "Miss" (single girls), "Mrs" (under 39 years old or with children), and "Classic Mrs" (from 39 years old).

The contestants represent Azerbaijan, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Romania, Poland, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

President of the World Beauty Congress, Director General of the Azerbaijan Fashion Association Zamir Huseynov provided insight into the project organized by World Beauty Congress.

"Many contestants are founders and owners of companies, projects in the field of medium or large businesses: in the field of beauty, IT, media and tourism. There are many popular bloggers or startup developers, well-known in their countries. Some of the participants are expected in Baku to sign business contracts and develop cooperation in the field of joint businesses. Several agreements have already been reached," he told Trend Life.

The competition program is very rich and diverse. Contestants take part in sightseeing tours around the country, including Baku as well as wildlife areas.

Moreover, a film will be produced as part of the International Beauty and Model 2022. The film will highlight the trips to Azerbaijani regions. The film will be shown in various countries.

For this purpose, a number of photo shoots with the participants under the slogan "Welcome to Azerbaijan" are being filmed, where the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan will be demonstrated.

Club parties and rehearsals are being also held for the beauty contest participants.

The contest winners will be announced by jury members at Buta Palace on September 28.

The highlight of the evening will be the performance of the world-famous singer Bosson with the hit "One in a million", which he performed in the Hollywood movie "Miss Congeniality".

"Holding a beauty contest among successful women can be useful for PR for Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities. First, beauty contests are widely covered in the international press, as well as in social networks, where many participants have hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Some of them even own their own media recourses and have good business connections. It is not for nothing that China has purchased the rights to host 90 percent of international beauty contests for more than ten years," Zamir Huseynov said.

International Beauty and Model was previously held in China (2007, 2010, 2016) and Kyrgyzstan (2013).

