Baku hosts qualifying rounds within Bulbul-125 music contest

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Qualifying rounds have been held in Baku within the Bulbul-125 nationwide competition among instrumental mugham performers and instrumentalists, Azernews reports.

The music contest was co-organized within the Year of Shusha by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, the Bulbul Foundation, and the Bulbul Secondary Musical School to mark the 125th anniversary of Azerbaijan's outstanding singer, People's Artist of the USSR Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul).

The competition included a preliminary qualifying and two main stages, which were held at the Azerbaijani National Conservatory and the Bulbul Specialized Secondary Music School.

More than forty mugham singers and instrumentalists from 17 to 25 years old took part in the competitive selection.

Each contestant presented a performance reflecting the richness and diversity of traditional music.

Ten finalists to perform musical pieces from Bulbul's repertoire were determined.

The jury, chaired by the rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, included well-known musicians.

The final evening and the awarding ceremony occurred at Bulbul Museum in Shusha.

The awarding ceremony was followed by a spectacular concert.

The contest winners and National Conservatory's student orchestra performed at the event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.