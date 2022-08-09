Azerbaijan's classic films to be digitalized

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

AzerbaijanFilm Studio is expected to digitalize Azerbaijan's classic films, Azernews report.

Director of the AzerbaijanFilm Studio Nazim Huseynov spoke about this at a press conference.

The digitalization of classic films, including posters and movie trailers, will be held within AzerbaijanFilm Studio's centenary to be marked next year.

In 2023, AzerbaijanFilm Studio will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Numerous projects and initiatives have already been developed by the film studio and will soon be presented to a number of public organizations.

By its centenary, AzerbaijanFilm Studio will launch a series of programs on its pages on social networks: "Cinema Talks" and "Cinema Here and Now".

AzerbaijanFilm Studio will continue holding competitions aimed at supporting and stimulating the activities of talented people working in the field of cinematography, attracting creative forces to the process, and forming a scenario portfolio for the film studio.

The film studio also plans to hold exhibitions that will showcase the best photographs taken during the filming process.