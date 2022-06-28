Famed pianist devotes her concert to Karabakh

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A magnificent concert, called "Music of Karabakh Colors", has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall within the framework of the Four Seasons project, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the laureate of international competitions, talented pianist Saida Tagizade, the concert was devoted to the theme of Karabakh, since the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation brought great joy and inspired all the creative people in the country.

Before the concert, Ph.D. in Art History Minakhanim Babayeva addressed the event.

In her speech, she praised the Azerbaijani school of composers. She stressed that Azerbaijan's Karabakh region has always inspired creative people, who dedicated their masterpieces to the country's cultural center.

Next, pianist Saida Tagizade came on stage to perform music pieces by contemporary composers including Frangiz Alizade, Elnara Dadashova, Jalal Abbasov, Adila Yusifova, Kamala Alizade, Pika Akhundova, and many others.

The musician shared the same stage with Honored Artists Farida Mammadova (soprano), Yulia Motorina (violin), Rena Rahimova (viola), Stefano Muskaritolo (guitar), Umida Abasova (violin), Nezrin Aslanli (violin), and Orkhan Huseynov (cello).

This soul-stirring concert left no one indifferent. The atmosphere at the concert was astonishing. The musicians captivated the audience with their wonderful performances.

At the same time, the guests of the event enjoyed colorful artworks inspired by Karabakh in the lobby.

The artworks were for sale and all proceeds will be donated to the YASHAT Foundation.

Set up in 2020, the foundation covers the needs of disabled employees of state bodies (authorities) or family members of the employees who lost their lives while participating in the elimination of the aftermath of the war.

Notably, the concert was organized with the support of "BAKU" magazine, PASHA Holding, the Culture Ministry, and the Arts Council of Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.