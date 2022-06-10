Young musicians shine in Tbilisi

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular concert has been held in Tbilisi, Georgia within the Youth Support project.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, Azernews reports.

The Kharibulbul concert program was timed to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The musical event, which took place at the Georgian National Parliamentary Library, started with the speech of the Youth Support project coordinator, Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye, who informed the audience of the project's main goals.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the Youth Support project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan and is led by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzada.

Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been met with the great public interest.

The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a month, feature a wide range of music styles from classical to jazz music.

Over the past years, the Youth Support project has joined many festivals and competitions such as the New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, and the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.

Zumrud Mammadova, the winner of the 4th Mugham TTV Contest, performed the works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Suleyman Alaskarov, Jahangir Jahangirov, and other prominent composers.

She was accompanied by Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva (piano), Safar Samadov (tar), and Elmar Alakbarli (kamancha). The performance ended with the performance of the Azerbaijani Karabakh shikestesi mugham.

The musicians were met with a round of thunderous applause from the crowd.

At the end of the concert, the project participants were given letters of thanks from the organizers.