Cadenza Orchestra to perform concert timed to Azerbaijan's Independence Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will perform at the International Mugham Center in Baku on May 23.

The concert will be held within the "Memory" program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Azernews reports. Admission is free.

The concert will feature works by Asaf Zeynalli, Ertogrol Javid, Khayyam Mirzazada, Javanshir Guliyev, and Said Gani.

Earlier, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra captivated the audience with a concert timed to the International Jazz Day.

At the concert, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra performed works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Since its foundation, the Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In March, renowned flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra.

Together with the flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Melikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra also performed a spectacular concert that featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers.

