Baku to host Baroque Music Days

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Baroque Music Days International Festival will be held in Baku on April 23-26.

Within the framework of the festival, music lovers have a chance to enjoy magnificent baroque music.

A series of concerts and master classes will be held at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Baku Music Academy as part of the festival.

The Baroque Days International Music Festival will bring together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy and Georgia.

Christoph Willibald Gluck's opera "Orpheus and Eurydice" will be premiered at the festival's opening ceremony.

The Baroque Days International Music Festival will also feature a concert of harpsichord music with the participation of the Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra (Georgia) and D'accordo ensemble (Azerbaijan).

The artistic director of the International Academy of Lyric Art, professor Vincenzo De Vivo (Italy) will hold a master class as part of the festival.