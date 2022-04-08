Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera turns 85

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

April 30, 2022 marks the 85th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Koroghlu" opera.

The Epic of Koroghlu tells about the lives of people, their struggle for justice and freedom.

The storyline is based on a national epic about poor, abused villagers who rise up to defeat their unjust, oppressive khans and beys (landowners) in the 16-17th centuries.

In the epic, Nigar devoted her entire life to the Koroghlu movement. She passionately believes in the righteousness of her lover and does her best to help him fight against feudal oppression.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's masterpiece takes a special place in the repertoire of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The Epic of Koroghlu will be staged at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on April 30.

The theater's leading soloist Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov will perform the main role in the anniversary opera production.

He will share the same stage with People's Artists Ali Askarov (Vezir), Akram Poladov (Ali), Fidan Hajiyeva (khananda), Honored Artists Ilaha Afandiyeva (Nigar), Jahangir Gurbanov (Hasan khan), Tural Aghasiyev (Hamza Bey).

The opera will be conducted by the laureate of international conductor competitions, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

