Baku to host Global Woman Summit

By Laman Ismayilova

Global Woman Summit will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 23.

Over 60 participants from 30 countries will take part in the two-day program of the Global Woman Summit.

The summit will bring together economists, scientists, doctors and founders of various brands from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Spain, Switzerland, Iran, UAE, Tunisia, Qatar and other countries.

The main goal of the summit is to highlight women's achievements in various fields and to inspire them to succeed in their activities.

Well-known speakers will addresses the summit, including Liv Hospital coordinator Meri Istiroti, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Bulent Cihantimur, French presenter Meriem Debbagh, world-famous influencer from the UAE, businesswoman Jwana Karim, Lebanese writer Mirna Haddad, the head of the Center of Azerbaijan Traditional Costumes, designer Gulnara Khalilova, the poetess and public figure Zahra Badalbeyli, the founder of the "Dabz" brand, designer Elnara de Birbuet, artist Gunay Zebic, head of the Beauttech beauty salon network Elnara Nahmadova and many others.

Some of the most successful ladies will receive Global Woman Awards.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.