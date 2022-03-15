Gobustan to host Int'l Pilaf Festival

By Laman Ismayilova

Rice pilaf recipes are both tasty and versatile. Foodies have a chance to enjoy this delicious food at the International Pilaf Festival on March 21.

Here you will try more than a dozen kinds of this crown dish of Azerbaijani cuisine served with with lamb, greens, chestnuts, apricots, cornelian and raisins.

As part of the festival, Azerbaijan, India, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries will share their most mouth-watering food at the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

Specular show with actors, pehlivans, Novruz characters, gala concert, exhibition and handicraft fair await the festival`s guests.

Pilaf is usually served on its own dish or plate, with sauces or stews served in separate bowls. Qazmaq, a crust made at the bottom of the pan when the rice is steamed, is highly prized and is served in pieces with the rice or on a separate plate.