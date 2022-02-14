Austrian composer's work to be premiered in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Chamber Orchestra will perform at the State Philharmonic Hall on February 22.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The soloists of the program are the Honored Artist, flute player Nijat Salmanov, clarinet player Sharif Baghirov, violinists Rovshan Amrakhov and Said Mammadov.

The program will include works by Heinrich von Bieber's Battle, Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra by Johann Sebastian Bach, Romance by Gerald Finzi, Symphonic Concerto for Flute and Clarinet by Franz Danzi, Romance and Scherzo by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Note that "Battle" by Heinrich von Bieber and "Romance" by Gerald Finzi will be performed in Baku for the first time.

In the tradition of "battle music" the composition of Heinrich von Bieber occupies a special place. His "Battle" is full of surprises - strings imitate wind and percussion and other techniques that you expect from composers of the 20th century, and not from music written in 1673.

"Romance" Gerald Finzi wrote when he was about 30 years old, but then he finalized it several times. The score was published only in 1951. The work is very beautiful and melodic.