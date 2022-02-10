AzTV to highlight Shusha's cultural heritage

By Azernews

Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) has launched a new project within the Year of the City of Shusha. A new project called "My Shusha" will consist of a series of programs.

Each issue will be devoted to one of the topics - ancient quarters, springs, mosques, historical monuments, etc. Honored Art Worker Ilham Rahimli, together with two natives of the city, will acquaint the audience with them during walks around the city.

Shusha is a symbol of the history and culture of Azerbaijan, a strategically important point on the way to Khankendi, the largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the republic.

In 2021, Shusha city was declared Azerbaijan's cultural capital. The city has historically been one of the country's most important centers of historical, cultural, socio-political life. Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

After liberation, major cultural events were held in Shusha, including the Khari Bulbul Music Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days and the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

Last year, the Khari Bulbul Music Festival once again welcomed talented musicians in Shusha.

On the first day, the audience was delighted by the traditional music of different peoples living in Azerbaijan.

The concert themed "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani music" conveyed the message to the whole world that everyone, regardless of nationality or religion, has a single homeland.

Furthermore, the Vagif Poetry Days were held for the first time in the poet's native city after its liberation from Armenia's three-decade occupation.

Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan on national leader Heydar Aliyev's relevant instructions.

The Vagif Poetry Days 2021 united folk poets, mugham singers and many other cultural figures.

Next, Azerbaijan's cultural capital hosted a gala concert within the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death.

The Azerbaijani State Song and Dance Ensemble performed at the concert under the baton of People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.

For young talents, a new program "Youth echoes of the art of Uzeyir" was presented as part of the festival.

This year, the city also gets ready to host some of the greatest cultural events.