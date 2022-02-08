Renown tar musician pays tribute to Gara Garayev [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Renown tar musician, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade has paid tribute to the prominent national composer Gara Garayev.

The music "Dance of a Passionate Girl" from the legendary ballet "Thunder Path" was presented in a completely new way.

The synthesis of electronic and tar music left no one indifferent. The project was dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the eminent composer. The composition was arranged by Emin AZE.

Gara Garayev is the author of three operas, three ballets and three symphonies, as well as numerous musical works. His creative heritage covers almost all genres of musical art.

His music pieces "Motherland", "Leyli and Majnun", "Thunder Path", "Seven Beauties", "Don Quixote" and others, are included in the treasury of world musical culture.

Notably, Sahib Pashazade has successfully participated in gala concerts and festivals in Turkey,Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan and other countries.

In 2021, he was awarded in French city Carrieres-sous-Poissy for high performing skills during a concert program dedicated to the International Day of Peace.

Now Sahib Pashazade is the only Azerbaijani musician who received this medal.