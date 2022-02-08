Anar Karimov visits cultural institutions in Shamkir

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Anar Karimov has got acquainted with cultural institutions in Shamkir region.

First, the Minister visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Shamkir and laid flowers at him.

During the visit, Anar Karimov visited the Cultural Center of the Shamkir region and got acquainted with the activities of the institution. He stressed the importance of creating folk groups, theater groups at the center and gave relevant instructions in this regard.

The Culture Minister also visited the Shamkir Centralized Library System. He was informed about the library departments and book collections. Anar Karimov gave instructions to improve the technical equipment of the CBS.

In addition, the head of the department viewed the museum exhibits and the book fund of the Shamkir Historical and Local Lore Museum.

He was informed about the work of the architect, artist Farman Huseynov - a wall miniature Toy ("Wedding").

The area of ??the wall miniature is 73 square meters. The head of the department was also provided with information about the 2500-year-old column stones stored in the museum.

Having visited the Children's Music School, Anar Karimov got acquainted with the state of the building of the educational institution and listened to the performances of the choir and schoolchildren learning to play the tar.

Some 134 teachers are teaching 665 students. The music school organizes training in such specialties as piano, violin, tar, kamancha, accordion, nagara, clarinet, mugham performance, choral singing.

At the Heydar Aliyev Center in Shamkir, Anar Karimov held a meeting with the heads of institutions subordinate to the Shamkir Regional Department of Culture.