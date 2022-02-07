Gara Garayev's work premiered in Serbia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater's director Ayyub Guliyev has been invited as a guest conductor to Serbia.

The city of Novi Sad hosted the opening ceremony of the state musical project "Best of Novi Sad" with the participation of the city's leading Vojvodanski Symphony Orchestra.

The concert was held as part of the international program "Novi Sad - European Capital of Culture - 2022".

Chinese Kunming Philharmonic Orchestra performed as part of the program under the baton of Ayyub Guliyev. The concert was also held with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia.

Gara Garayev's "The Path of Thunder" was performed for the first time in Serbia.

The performance of the most difficult Second Concerto for Cello by the orchestra of Gara Garayev's teacher, legendary composer Dmitri Shostakovich, was very symbolic.

Serbian cellist Irena Josifoska and famous percussionist Aleksandra Shuklar (Slovenia/Serbia) also took part in the concert program.

Together with conductor Ayyub Guliyev, Aleksandra Shuklar presented the Serbian premiere of a new Concerto for Marimba with an orchestra by the famous Austrian composer Tristan Schulz.

The concert ended with "1812" by Pyotr Tchaikovsky performed by the Novi Sad Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Ayyub Guliyev.

At the end of the concert, the audience did not let the performers go for a long time, and as a sign of gratitude, the orchestra and conductor Ayyub Guliyev repeated Tchaikovsky's overture.

Photo credits: Marko Pudich