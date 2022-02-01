Mugham Center to pay tribute to national poet

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will host a concert dedicated to a poet and publicist Osman Ahmadoglu (1948-2020) on February 12.

Director of the Institute of Folklore Mukhtar Imanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Ashugs's Union, professor Maharram Gasimli will talk about the poet's legacy.

The program of the evening includes performances by famous musicians, ashugs.

For many years, national poet and publicist Osman Ahmedoglu promoted the Azerbaijani culture in Georgia and, particularly ashugs art.

He is the author of the books "Burning hearth in Borchaly", "My caravan of words" and others. He is the founder of the Geyrat Public Movement, Darvish Society, Dede Korkut Club in Tbilisi.

Osman Ahmadoglu is a holder of the Georgian Order of Honor. He published works in Azerbaijan and Georgia under the pseudonyms Osman Kecharli, Osman Afandi, Dervish Osman.

Notably, the Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov also met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.