National musical instruments to sound in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan enjoys a rich musical traditions. The country is famous for its traditional musical instruments since ancient times. Most of them reached our time.

Azerbaijan's traditional musical instruments will sound at the State Philharmonic Hal on January 25. The concert will be held as part of the "Youth Support" project.

The State Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform at the evening under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev and conductor, Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova.

Soloists of the Children's and Youth Orchestra of Folk Instruments at the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, pupils of music schools and students will take part in the concert.

Tar musicians Boyukagha Aghaaliyev, Mirnofel Hasanov, Aykhan Yagubzade, kamancha performers Ali Muradov, Makhir Hajiyev, Abid Chalabi, Tural Akhundov, mugham singer Farid Azizli, canon performers Mehinbanu Bayramli and Ali Karimli, flutist Mukhamed Jabbarov and oud performer Murad Karimov will perform works of national and foreign composers.

Saz is a stringed musical instrument of the lute type. The instrument has a pear-shaped body, a neck with tied sliding frets, a wooden soundboard and double or triple strings.

Kamancha is a bowed string instrument, which is widespread among Eastern and Central Asian peoples under a variety of names.

The art of crafting and playing with kamancha, a bowed string musical instrument, was included into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Tar or a long-necked plucked lute is traditionally crafted and performed throughout Azerbaijan

It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

The music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was inscribed in the UNESCO list in 2012.

Balaban is a cylindrical-bore, double-reed wind instrument with seven finger holes and one thumb hole. When you play the balaban you should use fingers of both hands to open and close certain holes. It can be made of mulberry or other harder woods, such as walnut.

The silver ring, which is more than 2,000 years old, has been discovered during archaeological excavations in Bargoed village of Ujar region.

Ring with the bluestone imprinted the image of balaban. The word "balaban" combines two Azerbaijani-Turkish words "bal" and "ban".

"Bala" means small or fragile and “ban” is an archaism that means "voice".

The name of the first performer on this instrument in Azerbaijan is unknown. However, the oldest chang performer was poetess Mahsati Ganjavi. In his works, Nizami also notes the name of Nagisa, master harpist and composer of the royal court of King Khosrau II of Persia.

This musical instrument is one of the most beloved of the Azerbaijani people.

The balaban is included in the orchestras and folk instruments ensembles. The sounding of the balaban is clearly reflected in such music pieces as "Second Fantasy" (Uzeir Hajibayli), "Dance Suite" (Muslim Magomayev), "In Dreams" (Khalil Jafarov), etc.

Oud is a pear-shaped stringed instrument with 11 or 13 strings grouped in 5 or 6 courses. Four strings of the musical instrument were likened to the four elements of nature: fire, water, earth, air. It was often depicted in the works of miniature painting.