Culture Ministry, theater figure discuss future plans

The Culture Ministry and theater figures have discussed the future perspectives for theatrical art.

First, the First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev visited the theatrical laboratory and Mustafa Mardanov stage at the Theater Workers' Union.

He expressed satisfaction with the meeting with young representatives of theatrical art who work in private and state theaters in Baku.

Next, the First Deputy Culture Minister and the theater figures discussed the reforms carried out for the sustainable cultural development.

The sides expressed their views on support to young talent youth for the modernization of human resources in the cultural management and the construction of a cultural infrastructure that meets modern requirements.

Elnur Aliyev stressed the importance of a series of events and master classes held by the Culture Minister for the development of the intellectual potential and professional abilities of theatrical figures.

Further, young actors, directors and theater critics shared their views on the current state of the Azerbaijani theater and expressed new ideas and proposals.

Founded in 1897, the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers aims at promoting the theatrical art in the country.

Over the past years, the Theater Union has successfully held various festivals such as Monotamasha", Him-Jim(pantomime), Experimental Performances, National Classics, the Republican Festival of Young Directors, kids festivals and so on.

The Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers is a full member of the UNESCO International Theater Institute and the International Confederation of Theater Workers' Unions.

The Union has its branches in Nakhichevan, Ganja, Lankaran, and Sumgait.

Since March 2013, there has been a laboratory of young directors operating under the leadership of the People's Artist, Professor Jannat Salimova.

In November 2018, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union and the Theater Society of Georgia.