National artist brings sparkle of hope to art enthusiasts

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nargiz Guliyeva is known for his vibrant art works that essentially pop off the canvas.

Her colorful canvases invite you to an exciting journey through ancient streets of the Old City in Baku, the Turkish port of Antalya and Greece known for its natural beauty.

The member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union has recently displayed her stunning masterpieces at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The exhibition makes it possible for art enthusiasts to brighten up their day with more than twenty art pieces depicting still lifes, urban landscapes and the cultural heritage of different nations.

"I am fond of studying the culture, customs and traditions of different peoples which is obviously reflected in my art. One of my paintings is also inspired by the Old City (Icharishahar) known as the favorite spot of Baku residents and my dearest place where I grew up," the artist said.

Bird of Hope

Most of the art works were drawn in 2020-2021 when coronavirus spread quickly across the globe. Nargiz Guliyeva has always believed that art can save the word.

Probably, that’s why she spent her quarantine drawing summer landscapes and a cycle of paintings "Women in traditional costumes of the world" and other art works.

Her symbolic painting "Freedom" is considered the central work of the exposition. The painting depicts a girl who releases a bird from a cage, which symbolizes hope for the best.

Culture that unites us

Speaking about the exhibition, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov stressed that it opened as part of the project "Culture that unites us" implemented by the Culture Ministry and Medeniyyet TV channel.

In his speech, Ramil Gasimov, who is the author of the project, added Heydar Aliyev Palace holds holds various events of great importance.

Launched at the beginning of the pandemic, the project is being successfully carried out now.

The project "Culture that unites us" aims at promoting art works of talented youth.

Speaking about Nargiz Guliyeva's art, Ramil Gasimov noted that her works were exhibited at prestigious exhibitions abroad and aroused great public interest. Moreover, she is the artistic director of Nargiz Art Studio.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohamed Adil Embarch highly appreciated Guliyeva's art.

The diplomat noted that her painting, inspired by the Moroccan women, was presented at an art fair in Dubai.

Nargiz Guliyeva expressed her gratitude to the leadership and staff of the Heydar Aliyev Palace for organizing the event.

Next, the guests viewed the paintings showcased at the exhibition.