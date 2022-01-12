Carpet Museum to provide insight into traditional gowns

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum invites you to join an educational program "Nakhchivan Beauty" within "Fashion Show from Grandmother's Chest" project. The three-month educational program will start on January 15.

The 11-18 years old young people are invited to the take part in the classes organized by the museum's children's department.

The participants of the program will gain theoretical knowledge about the Nakhchivan traditional dress and practical skills. Those who have completed the educational program will be awarded certificates.

Fashion show will be organized as part of the project.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.