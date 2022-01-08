Musical Theater to stage Arabian Nights

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Musical Theater will stage a play "999th night" based on Fikrat Amirov's "One Thousand and One Nights" ballet. The play will be presented to the spectators on January 14.

The production is staged by Irada Gozalova, conductor- Fakhraddin Atayev, art director- Nabat Samadova, choirmaster- Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, choreographers-Yelena Aghayeva and Zakir Aghayev, concertmaster- Fidan Babayeva and director assistants Fidan Babayeva and Sara Karimli?

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. Known in English as the "Arabian Nights", the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The exciting story of Scheherazade laid the foundation of the ballet of the same name.

The ballet was first staged in at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1979. In 1980, the ballet was awarded with the USSR State Prize.

"One Thousand and One Nights" was staged for the first time at the Buryat Opera and Ballet Theater in 1992.