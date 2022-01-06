Inclusive dance team performs at Dubai Expo 2020

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

DanceAbility Azerbaijan Inclusive Dance Company has successfully performed at Dubai Expo 2020.

The dance team demonstrated a wonderful dance performance "My Body Has a Story to Tell" at the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Founded in 2017, DanceAbility Azerbaijan Inclusive Dance Company aims at developing an inclusive society by holding master classes, seminars, meditations, inclusive teacher training programs and dance performances.

The company brings together people with and without disabilities of various ages, professional and life backgrounds.

It provides support to create and develop essential skills such as self-expression, self confidence, creativity, communication and empathy through master classes.

The performance was met with interest by visitors of the world exhibition.

Notably, the show was held with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and UNICEF.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Foundation and UNICEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last December.

The MOU intends to implement various projects in the field of early childhood development of children, inclusive education, adolescence and youth development by the end of 2025 in Azerbaijan.

The concert of the children with disabilities was held at the Dubai Expo as part of the work done in this direction.

Azerbaijan is represented at Dubai Expo 2020 by the pavilion of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. In 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November 2013. The theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".