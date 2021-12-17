Heydar Aliyev Center to host gala concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center invites you to enjoy a gala concert on December 29.

The concert titled "Song-inundated soul will feature music pieces of eminent composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Elza Ibrahimova, Sevil Aliyeva, Ogtay Zulfugarov and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The soloists include People's Artists Azer Zeynalov, Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzadeh (piano), Murad Huseynov (piano), Yegana Akhundova (piano), Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

Tickets for the concert are available at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, iTicket.az and all box offices in Baku.

The concert hall should not exceed 50 percent of its total capacity amid coronavirus pandemic. So, a limited number of tickets will go on sale. Only those who have COVID-19 passport (certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 or immunity certificate against COVID-19) can enter the concert hall.