AFW: Elegant gowns, bridal dresses and much more

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2020 has been held at Hilton Baku Hotel.

The 11th season of the fashion week was held under the motto "Return" to celebrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

Khari Bulbul, an endemic flower growing in Karabakh, became the symbol of the fashion season.

Seven fashion houses from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan showed their magnificent outfits, including Amelie Baku Couture, NuBi Couture, Fakhriya Khalafova, Alexey Chzhen (Kazakhstan), L'Ora Atelier, K. Fabuel Fashion House, LIBÀS Couture Atelier.

A new collection from Amelie is a tribute to the traditions of the fashion house, which creates evening and wedding dresses that are relevant for any season.

The collection, presented by designer Aygul Alizadeh is based on white and pastel-colored outfits made of silk, organza and satin, decorated with hand embroidery and feathers.

NuBi Couture showed a more eclectic collection, which included pantsuits, short velvet dresses and feminine evening gowns. The range of colors of the collection from Nubar Pashazade is also varied - from pale blue to dark blue and classic black.

Famous fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova mesmerized the guests of the event with a Khari Bulbul print dress. The symbol of Karabakh dazzled on a silk dress.

She drew a sketch and asked specialist in ebru art (painting on water) Sevinj Aliyeva for help.

As a result, Khari Bulbul print was created on the basis of natural paints and transferred to silk fabric.

Kazakh designer and stylist Alexey Chzhen presented a ready-to-wear collection for men and women at the Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

His collection was inspired by a shirt. Sophisticated cut, minimalistic but original decor and restrained colors are the distinctive features of the fashion collection.

L'Ora Atelier showcased a feminine and light evening dresses made of rare fabrics like a "mirror" satin. Her dresses are characterized with classic and original cut,

Kubra Nurieva paid tribute to the main theme of the fashion week- Karabakh region, Iconic architectural monuments such as the Khudaferin Bridges, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, as well as the symbols of the region - the Karabakh horses and the Khari Bulbul flower adorn the designer`s gowns.

For fashion week, Zemfira Jafarova and her fashion house LIBÀS Couture Atelier created feminine dresses with a floral print, a strict tuxedo dress and embroidered evening gowns.

In May 2015, the first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in Azerbaijan, which marked the beginning of the Fashion Weeks in the country.

The large-scale project became the primary reason for the emergence of the fashion market as such in the country, because the few fashion designers who existed at that time were scattered throughout their activities, making considerable efforts to promote themselves.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

Over the ten seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

AFW General Director is Nijat Bakhshaliyev, general producer - Sayat Dossybaev (Kazakhstan).

