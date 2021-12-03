Renowned composer marks his 75th birthday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's well known composer Azer Dadashov turns 75 this year. He is the author of over 150 music pieces in all genres of academic music.

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has celebrated the composer's anniversary with a spectacular concert.

In her remarks, head of the BMA Music History Department, Honored Teacher, Doctor of Art History, Professor Ulviya Imanova praised Azer Dadashov's musical heritage.

Furthermore, BMA's students and professor Zarrin Aliyev (violin), Arzu Safarov, Larisa Zairbekova, Nargiz Kangarli, Nurana Zeynalova, Ulviya Kazimova (piano), Orkhan Huseynov (cello), Arastun Guliyev, Ruslan Persan (vocal) performed the works composed by Azer Dadashov.

The musicians were accompanied by the composer himself. The concert ended with thunderous applause.

Azer Dadashov has composed 14 symphonies, 20 cantatas and operas, children's opera "The Adventures of Little Mukun", ballet miniature "Oriental fresco", chamber music, suites for orchestras.

Dadashov composed music for more than 20 films. He is also the author of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Anthem

He was a student of the great national composer Gara Garayev. He is also a member of Azerbaijan Composers' Union, a member of the Azerbaijan Guild of Professional Filmmakers (2003).

Since 2007, Azer Dadashov has served as a chairman of the Composers' Union Symphony Department.

The composer was awarded with the St. Pope John Paul II medal and a badge of honor of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States.

His music pieces have been successfully performed by outstanding Azerbaijani and foreign conductors - Niyazi, Rauf Abdullayev, Nazim Rzayev, Ramiz Melikaslanov, Yalchin Adygezalov, Teymur Geychaev, Fakhraddin Kerimov, Dmitry Kitayenko, Roman Matsov, Rezo Shilakze in many countries, including France, the USA, England, Finland, Turkey, Iran, Russia, etc.

Azer Dadashov was also a member of the jury of various music competitions held in the republic.

His music pieces are studied in the music schools. Moreover, the country hosted a number of international music contests dedicated to the composer.

Many of his students are actively working in various areas of the musical culture of Azerbaijan and abroad.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union will host another concert dedicated to Azer Dadashov on December 3. The concert starts at 14:00.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az,