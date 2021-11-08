Victory exhibition displays over 100 art pieces

By Azernews





Over 100 art pieces have been showcased at Baku Museum Center's gallery as part of "Victory Exhibition".

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry, Baku Museum Center and Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Trend Life reported.

The exhibition features some of the best examples of decorative and applied arts created by prominent artists Salhab Mammadov, Siruz Mirzazade, Arif Huseynov, Odtekin Agababaev, Irina Eldarova, Inna Kostina, Eldar Babazade, Eldar Hajiyev, Orkhan Huseynov, Nazim Rahman, Natik Farajullazade, Rza Avshar, Nizadi Atayev, Hajimirza Farzaliyev, Asim Rasuloghlu, Elshan Sarhanoghlu, Vafa Veliyeva, Sabir Chopurov, Namig Ibadullayev, Intigam Aghayev, Mammad Mammadov, Rasim Rza, Ogtay Guliyev, Nazim Mammadov, Abulfaz Samadov, Nigar Narimanbayova, Isa Mammadov, Ibrahim Hasanov and many others.

Many public and cultural figures took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Deputy Culture Minister Sevda Mamedaliyeva spoke about Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

She emphasized that the Azerbaijani people will always honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Sevda Mamedaliyeva stated that the entire Azerbaijani people, including art figures, rose up to fight for the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from Armenian occupation.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov said that Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

People's Artist Salhab Mammadov said that Azerbaijani sculptors and artists were looking forward to the opening of this exhibition with special trepidation.

“The Great Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War gave artists and sculptors creative strength and inspired them to create new art pieces glorifying the valor and heroism of the Azerbaijani Army," he said.

Carpet artist Eldar Hajiyev presented a handmade carpet "Victory" at the exhibition.

"The carpet depicts a Karabakh horse that beats a snake with its hoof. The snake personifies the image of an enemy. The carpet also depicts the Khari Bulbul flower and the ornaments of Karabakh carpets. The carpet was woven within three months," said Hajiyev.

Famous national artist Nigar Narimanbayova expressed her gladness that the exhibition includes paintings by her students.

Through their art works, young talents expressed their love for Azerbaijan and paid tribute to Azerabaijani servicemen.

Meawhil, the exhibition also features the artist's own painting "Karabakh Madonna" dedicated to all mothers of the martyrs.

Many works in the exposition recreate the landscapes of Karabakh region, which was under the Armenian occupation for almost three decades.

Odtekin Agababayev's paintings "Kalbajar" and "Karabakh", Namik Farajullazade's "Khudaferin Bridges", Nazim Mammadov's "Jidir Duzu", Namik Ibadullayev's "Shusha. Yukhari Govkhar Agha Mosque" are among these art works.

Asim Rasuloglu's painting "Khojaly", Sabir Chopurov's "Khojaly Refugees" and "Mothers of Martyrs" reflect the bitter historical events in Karabakh.

The vast majority of the exhibited works that have been completed over the past year are dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Siruz Mirzazade's triptych "And the Angels say: Karabakh is Azerbaijan", Salhab Mammadov's painting "Autumn tree", Nizami Atayev's "Soldier of Victory", Eldar Babazade's "44 days", Abulfaz Samadov's "Victory", Ogtay Guliyev's "Artillery", etc., are among the art pieces presented at the exhibition.

