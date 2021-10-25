Young talents to perform at patriotic concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Young talents will celebrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War on November 3.

Laureates of republican and international competitions, including vocalists Jalal Karimov and Subkhan Rustamov, talented musicians Sevda Jabrayilova, Suleyman Makhmudov, Sariya Nasibova, Sura Rufat, Zarrin Aliyeva, Fateh Iskandar, Jalala Ismayilzade, Nargiz Kengerli, Zuleikha Abdullayeva, Vusala Babayeva, thechoir of the Republican Arts Gymnasium and many others will perform at the concert organized as part of the "Youth support" project.

Along with the works of famous composers, a music piece composed by the project participant Vafa Bagirzadeh will be performed at the evening.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Youth Support" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

"Youth Support" project addresses the wide audience with different tastes. This year the "Youth Support" project celebrates its 5th anniversary.

A series concerts organized within the project have been always met with great public interest.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.