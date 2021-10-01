Book readers gather in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Books are the greatest treasure of mankind. The habit of reading broadens our horizons and boosts knowledge in various areas.

Book readers have gathered at Hand Games Palace to visit International Book Fair 2021 co-organized by Qanun Publishing House, Ali and Nino bookstore chain.

The book fair aims at promoting reading habits and familiarizes readers with the national and foreign publications. It also creates cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

More than 50,000 novelties, bestselling books, nonfiction, children's literature are presented at book sales.

The event aroused great interest, especially among young people. There were many media personalities among the guests.

Speaking about the book fair, the director of Qanun Publishing House Shahbaz Khuduoghlu said that it focuses both on promoting reading and provides publishers, writers, booksellers with an opportunity to connect with readers.

In his remarks, Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Honored Cultural Worker Rashid Majid stressed the significance of the book reading in human life.

"This is the key to knowledge that is passed down for centuries, from generation to generation, carrying the whole history and knowledge. Books are important for a person in all spheres, including in professional activity. They enrich vocabulary and help in life," he added.

The 7th Baku International Book Fair sells books at 30-70 percent discount.

Moreover, the event provides a free market for everyone who wants to sell or exchange books.

Within the framework of the fair, guests are expected to meet with writers, present new books, sessions with publishers, book bloggers.

Many cultural events such as music programs, poetry hours, fair-sale of handicrafts for persons with disabilities and much more are organized as part of the book fair.

Similar book fairs will be held in the country's regions. The book sales will run until November 10.