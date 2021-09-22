National Music Day celebrated at YARAT

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National Music Day has been celebrated at YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Head of the international relations department of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, curator of art projects, expert of the Culture Ministry on Intangible Cultural Heritage Jahangir Selimkhanov addressed the event.

The musicologist provided insight into the history of the Azerbaijani music and the development of modern music.

The gala concert was a breathtaking adventure into the world of Azerbaijani music and dance, its beauty and grace.

AMAROK Music Group, Ensemble of the Lezghin National Centre Samur", IZ Group, Zeynab Guluzada (vocal), Lala Mehdiyeva (piano), Elshan Tahirov (tar), Aysel Jiyarkhanova (dance), Orkhan Safarli (dance), Vusal Aydamirov (piano), Yagut Khalizada (khananda),Bayram Aliyev (kamancha) and Tarlan Iskandarov (tar).

An extensive music library of Azerbaijani classics was presented in the form of an exciting retrospective, reflecting the depth of the national music history.

The Day of National Music is celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 18 and timed to the birthday of the great national composer, founder of the Azerbaijan national opera Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals are being held across the country including the international music festival named after the composer.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival kicks off in Shusha, Baku, Ganja and Aghdam.

The festival gathers talented musicians from Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Poland.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will last until September 24.