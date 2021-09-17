Azerbaijani, Russian musicians to perform at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

President of National Music and Global Culture Society, Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyarova will give a concert in Baku.

The concert will take place at the International Mugham Center on September 21.

The pianist will share the same stage with the first prize winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition (2007), talented cellist Sergey Antonov (Russia).

The concert will feature music pieces of Frederic Chopin and Claude Debussy.

Concert by invitation only amid coronavirus pandemic. Only a third of the concert hall can be filled. A Covid passport is also required.

New York-based artist Nargiz Aliyarova is an international pianist and professor. Her repertoire includes music ranging from baroque to contemporary.

In 2010, the piano musiciain was awarded a diploma for "Outstanding contribution to the legacy of Chopin" by the Government of Poland.

The musician has produced five CDs, three of which were released by the Belgian Recording company Etcetera.

Nargiz Aliyarova is a Doctor of Art and Professor, as well as an author of more than 20 scholarly articles and several books. She has been teaching piano and chamber music at Baku Music Academy for twenty-five years and has been a member of Azerbaijan State Piano Trio for fifteen years.

She currently has an active piano studio in Manhattan's Upper-East Side. She is president and founder of the National Music & Global Culture Society, which aims to be the bridge for connecting communities to global and multinational culture through classical music.

Aliyarova is also president of the Zonta Club of New York - a global women's organization.

Sergey Antonov is a Russian-born cellist, living in the United States.

The musician has successfully performed in many countries, including Japan, South Korea, Bulgaria, Poland, Russia, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Sweden, Finland, United Arab Emirates and the US.

In 2008, Sergey had made his American debut at the Newport Music Festival followed by solo recitals at Estivales de musique en medoc 2008 in Bordeaux, France, concerts in Savonlinna, Finland as well as in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In July, he performed a live concert on the Boston’s radio show "Classics in the Morning" with Cathy Fuller on WGBH 89.7 FM.

A great influence on the cellist was his work with the late Mstislav Rostropovich. Sergey was a frequent participant in his master classes at the Moscow Conservatory, which led to the maestro's invitation to join him on tours of Europe and Russia.

He has collaborated with such artists as Yuri Bashmet, Yuri Simonov, Justus Franz, Dora Schwartzberg, Vadim Rudenko, Bernadene Blaha, John Lenehan. Spring 2009 will bring new collaborations with Maxim Vengerov, David Geringas, Eugene Bushkov and Mikhail Pletnev.