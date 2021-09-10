Daniel Guliyev's film shown in Kazan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Daniel Guliyev's film "Bastard" has been screened at the 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The film tells the story of a boy who is constantly bullied because of his mother. So, the boy decided to enter a military academy to protect himself and his family. To reach his goal, the boy had to pass difficult exams to test his moral and physical endurance.

The cast includes Togrul Akhmedov, Gyulyar Babayeva, Zulfiya Gurbanova, Roman Huseynov, Bayram Muradli and others.

The film is the second work of Elvin Adigozal. His first film "Reporting from the Darkness" was filmed in Azerbaijan's Mugan region and presented at Marseille International Film Festival in 2018.

Daniel Guliyev's film aroused great interest among the festival participants.

Kazan International Muslim Film Festival is being held in Tatarstan since 2005.

The motto of the festival is "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue".

The festival focuses on the exchange of the workers in culture and arts between Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries.

The number of the participants and the quantity of the films are increasing year by year. 40 films from 12 countries were sent for the fist festival, and 400 films from 67 countries were sent for the 5th festival.

Honored Art Worker Elchin Musaoghlu was appointed chairman as the chairman of the 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival .