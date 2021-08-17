Young talents shine at World Harmony Contest

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have successfully performed at the 4th World Harmony Contest in Georgia.

Students of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts and Baku Music Academy thrilled international jury with their virtuosity.

Young violinist Sabina Hasanzade took the first place, while pianist Elmar Huseynov placed third, Trend Life reported.

The pianists Mahbod Hagh Parast, Arian Gahramani as well as music teacher Nargiz Kengerli were awarded with diplomas.

Founded in 2017, the contest aims to discover young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

The competition was held for the second time in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. Next February, the 4th World Harmony competition will be held once again in Vilnius.

The event was co-organized by the Georgian Union of Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" and "Genclere destek" (Youth Support) project with the support of the Culture Ministry as well as Baku Music Academy and the National Conservatory.

In 2020, the 3rd World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers was successfully held in Baku.

The large-scale event brought together young talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.