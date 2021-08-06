Rostropovich Family Museum to open in Russia

By Azernews

Rostropovich Family Museum is expected to open in Orenburg, Russia.

The opening of the museum is timed to the 95 anniversary of the outstanding musician, who influenced next generations of the cellists.

This museum will be the first in Russia dedicated to the life and work of Mstislav Rostropovich. Now the memorial centers dedicated to maestro operate in Azerbaijan, Germany and the USA.

Born in Baku, Mstislav Rostropovich premiered over 100 pieces and formed long-standing artistic partnerships with such prominent composers as Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Prokofiev, Henri Dutilleux, Witold Lutoslawski, Olivier Messiaen, Luciano Berio, Krzysztof Penderecki, Alfred Schnittke, Norbert Moret, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten.

Rostropovich is also well known for his interpretations of standard repertoire works, including Dvo?ák's Cello Concerto in B minor and Haydn's cello concerti in C and D,[citation needed] Prokofiev's Symphony-Concerto and the two cello concerti of Shostakovich.

A Grammy Award winner was considered one of the leading conductors of the West. The musician won over 50 awards during his career.

Starting from 2007, a festival dedicated to the eminent musician is annually held in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the 10th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival was held in Baku.

The festival was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions, famous cultural and art figures, and numerous fans of classical music.