Jony signs contract with Atlantic Records Russia

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) will continue his career as an independent artist.

Over the past three years, the singer played hundreds of concerts and released many hits as RAAVA Music's artist.

The partnership with RAAVA Music was supposed to last three years and end in 2021.

Now, Jony signed an agreement with Atlantic Records Russia. The singer will release several albums being the part of the Atlantic Records Russia.

Atlantic Records Russia is headed by the well-known Russian performer of Azerbaijani origin Bahh Tee (Bakhtiyar Aliyev).

In 2021, Warner Music Group acquired the Russian label Zhara Music, which was founded in 2018 by People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) and Bakhtiyar Aliyev (Bahh Tee). The label was renamed Atlantic Records Russia and became the Russian division of the American record company Atlantic Records.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli has recently been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In June, the singer has been named best in "Best Song" category at "MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning". He won the prize for the song "Comet".

He was nominated in four categories "Best Singer", "Best Male Video", "Best Song" for the song "Comet". The duo song with Emin "Fireplace" was presented in the nomination "Best Collaboration".

The singer has entered the Top 10 of most-streamed Russian performers in Spotify.