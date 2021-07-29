Astrakhan to host concert in honor of national composer





By Laman Ismayilova

International Festival OperaFirst. Astrakhan 2021 will host a concert dedicated to People's Artist Frangiz Alizadeh.

The large-scale event will take place at the Astrakhan Philharmonic on September 9.

A concert dedicated the chairman of the Azerbaijan Union will open the international festival to be held on September 9-11.

The opera star Elizabeth Vidal and the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra will perform at the concert.

The festival will also feature educational courses for young singers, Caspian Fashion Week, an exhibition of fine arts and much more.

Frangiz Alizadeh is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugham and the 20th century Western composition techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her works have been performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Cologne.

Alizadeh also enjoys long productive cooperation with Kronos, which has presented her works, including Mugamsayagy, Absheron, and Oasis since 1993.

In 2016, "Dance", an academic work by prominent composer was performed as part of Kronos Quartet's tour.

In 2017, Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater marked the 70th anniversary of Frangiz Alizadeh. Many art and public figures, as well as her admirers attended the event.