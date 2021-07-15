Golden Palm Awards held in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time in Azerbaijan, Turkish Golden Palm Awards has been held in Baku.

Golden Palm Awards is a prestigious award in Turkey, which has been awarded since 2014 for achievements in the fields of culture, art, media, business, medicine, sports, fashion, and architecture.

The project is co-organized by Brand Investment Group and Reputation Incorporated.

The prize has been awarded to such celebrities as Sinan Akchil, Murad Boz, Kenan Dogulu, Mustafa Checheli and many others.

This Golden Palm Awards ceremony was the eighth in a row. The seventh presentation ceremony took place in 2019 in Istanbul (Turkey).

The gala evening took place at Four Seasons Hotel Baku with the participation of public figures, cultural representatives, diplomats and guests from Turkey.

Speaking about Golden Palm Awards, the head of Reputation Incorporated Agil Mamiyev said that the holding of the awarding ceremony in Baku is yet another evidence of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The award was presented in various nominations in social, cultural, educational, sports and other spheres.

Charge d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in South Africa Yamin Jafarov, Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim, MPs Vugar Iskenderov and Ganira Pashayeva, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova, People's Artists Faig Aghayev and Roya Aykhan, Vice President of Azerbaijan Orienteering Federatio Parvin Sharifov, 25-time world kickboxing champion Eduard Mammadov, poet and pianist Zahra Badalbeyli, artists Nigar Abbasbeyli and Halima Aleskerova, poetess Leyla Alakbarova, TV presenter Lala Azertash, architect Rafael Abbasov, young performer Kamilla Mammadzade and others were among the laureates of the award.

The Turkish representatives included Hilal Surdem, Shahin Kirbyik, Cuneit Asan, Sonay Gokhan, Sevgi Ekyor and others.

The hosts of the evening were Elvin Mardanov and the Turkish actress and model Ozge Ulusoy.

The founder of the Golden Palm Awards project is Nadim Delibash. The project director in Azerbaijan is Sadig Jafarli, PR Director - Vugar Safarli.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.