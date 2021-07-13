Film about Polad Hashimov premiered in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has premiered a documentary "Portrait 3293" dedicated to the memory of the National Hero, Major General Polad Hashimov.

Polad Hashimov heroically died on July 14, 2020, while suppressing Armenian provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Tovuz region.

The documentary tells about the life of the general, his personal qualities.

The presentation was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of culture and science, youth organizations, family members of General Polad Hashimov.

The memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

The author of the project Nurana Babayeva, who will also draw the hero's portrait said that she was deeply shocked by the death of Major General Polad Hashimov.

"I am not a professional artist, I just work with a teacher of fine arts. The portrait of Polad Hashimov was my first work in this genre. I worked on the portrait for a year, I promised myself that I would finish the work under any circumstances," she told Trend Life.

Speaking about the documentary, Babayeva added that the number 3293 is the name of the post, and the height of the place where the events took place (3293 meters above sea level).

"The officers and soldiers called this place Polad's post. I shot the film, taking into account the recommendations of the family members of Polad Hashimov," said Nurana Babayeva.

In their remarks, MPs Ganira Pashayeva and Jeyhun Mammadov praised the courage of Polad Hashimov, his boundless love for Azerbaijan.

After watching the film, the mother of Major General Polad Hashimov Samaya Hashimova expressed her gratitude to everyone for the bright memory of her son.

Produced by the Chelebi Media Group, the film shooting took place in various locations, including the Military History Museum of Azerbaijan, the Alley of Honor, Heydar Aliyev Higher Military Academy as well as the house of Polad Hashimov in Sumgayit.

Polad Hashimov was born in Gabala's Vandam village. He was a Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

Hashimov fought in the Karabakh War and hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in April 2016. During the years of service, he was also awarded 12 medals. He was also the twice holder of the Order "For Service to the Fatherland" (2014, 2016).

He is the first and only general of independent Azerbaijan who died directly during the hostilities. He was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

One of the central streets in Gabala and a street in Baku's Khatai district are named after him. A park named after Polad Hashimov was opened in Osman gazi municipality in Turkey's Bursa province.