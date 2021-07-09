Nizami Ganjavi's poems through eyes of artists

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Mirza Fatali Akhundov House-Museum has displayed miniatures and paintings inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's legacy.

The art works were presented by talented artists from Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The exhibition timed to the poet's 880th anniversary was attended by the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov, cultural and public figures as well as representatives of culture and diplomatic missions.

Speaking at the event, Anar Karimov stressed the importance of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi announced in Azerbaijan by the President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that such decisions are a clear example of state care for those who have contributed to the development of science, culture and art in Azerbaijan.

He said the holding of such exhibitions in Georgia contributes to strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The Georgian First Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Kakha Sikharulidze praised the opening of the exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

In his speech, Kakha Sikharulidze noted the great interest in Ganjavi's works in Georgia as well. His beautiful poems and philosophical ideas will serve as a source of knowledge for future generations.

Furthermore, the winners of the drawing competition announced by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and distinguished young artists were presented diplomas and gifts.

The Culture Anar Karimov then met with Azerbaijani people living in Georgia.

The meeting was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, General Director of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov and many others.

The Ambassador Faig Guliyev informed about the purpose of Minister Anar Karimov's visit to Tbilisi.

He said that the Azerbaijani state has always paid attention and care to the compatriots living in this country. This policy continues today. Regular visits of Azerbaijani state and government officials to Georgia, including the visit of Minister Anar Karimov, and the issues discussed at the meetings are a clear proof of this.

The Ambassador also noted the support of the Azerbaijanis living in Georgia to the state during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

He stressed that veterans and martyrs were awarded high prizes by decrees and orders of the President Ilham Aliyev.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov praised Azerbaijanis living in Georgie for their contribution to the Azerbaijani-Georgian ties.

The director of the Mirza Fatali Akhundov House-Museum Leyla Aliyeva and representatives of the intelligentsia Fatma Aliyeva, Jeyran Gurbanova, Mahmud Kamaloglu, Shahismayil Mammadov, Chingizkhan Yagubov and others thanked the event organizers.

The sides exchanged views on the integration, care and issues of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia.

The Culture Minister also took part in the opening ceremony of Kamandar Efendiyev House-Museum, a prominent representative of ashug art.

Speaking at the event, Minister Anar Karimov stressed that the opening of Kamandar Efendiyev House-Museum will further strenthen bilateral ties.

Next, Anar Karimov visited the Ethno-Museum in the Bolnisi district of the Kvemo Kartli-Borchali region, where Azerbaijanis live.

Director of the Georgian State Museum David Lordkipanidze briefed the Minister on the museum's history and samples of Azerbaijani culture kept in the museum.

During his visit to Georgia, Anar Karimov also met with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The Georgian Prime Minister praised successful partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan in various fields.

Anar Karimov pointed out on partnership in in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides discussed a number of important issues.