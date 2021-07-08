Military Model Orchestra awards national composer

By Laman Ismayilova

The Military Model Orchestra has awarded the chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union Frangiz Alizade with a medal.

The orchestra's artistic director and conductor Samad Vekilov presented People's Artist with a commemorative medal "100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani Border Service".

Speaking at the ceremony, Samad Vekilov pointed out on successful partnership between the Military Model Orchestra and the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

Frangiz Alizade stressed the particular importance of the State Border Service.

She expressed her hope to continue successful cooperation with the Military Model Orchestra as part of the Silk Road Music Festival.

The large-scale festival has been canceled this year amid coronavirus pandemic.

The music festival brings together the best of local and international artists. However, close borders with some countries has made it impossible to hold the festival this year.

Silk Road Music Festival is traditionally held in late June - early July in the city of Sheki.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, the Culture Ministry and Sheki Executive Power.

In 2019, Silk Road Music Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary. The festival's programme featured Zirve ensemble, Sib-duo (Russia), Murager ensemble (Kazakhstan) and much more.

Scientists and experts from 10 countries also took part in the International symposium organized as part of the festival.

The closing ceremony featured a joint performance of Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and soloists of TURKSOY countries.