DOST Center shows art works of students with special needs

DOST Center No. 4 has displayed art stunning handicrafts by students with special needs.

The project participants were trained for three months course in the first inclusive art school in Azerbaijan

Over 300 art works by 26 students were showcased as part of the exhibition "Inclusion-See Everyone's Value", Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by the chairman of the State Employment Agency Musa Abbasbeyli, representative of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Fergan Abbaszade UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti.

The main task of inclusion is to make people with disabilities full members of society.

The director of inclusive art school Konul Ismayilova a talented artist, born with cerebral palsy.

She is a graduate of the Faculty of Art History of the Russian Innovative Humanitarian Academy, a member of the International Association of Artists, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Activists of the International Union of Artists. She also works as the head of the public relations department of the Society of Women with Disabilities.

Her works have been repeatedly exhibited in Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Argentina and other countries.

The inclusive art school operates under the DOST Center No. All conditions have been created here to unleash the creative potential of people with disabilities. The school was founded with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)