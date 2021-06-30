Zhara Music Fest wraps up in Moscow

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular Zhara International Music Festival has been held in Moscow.

More than 200 pop singers from the CIS countries have gathered in the Crocus City Hall to mark the 5th anniversary of the summer music festival.

The festival's fifth edition was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally, before the start of the concert program, the pop stars walked the red carpet.

Emin Agalarov, Egor Creed, Philip Kirkorov, Grigory Leps, Timati, Sergey Lazarev, Ani Lorak, Nikolay Baskov, A'Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Olga Buzova, Burito, Ivanushki International, Alexander Panayotov, Slava, Brandon Stone, Timur Rodriguez and many others performed at the festival`s opening ceremony.

The evening ended with the traditional anthem, performed by Emin Agalarov, Grigory Leps, Philip Kirkorov, Ani Lorak, Alexander Panayotov, Brandon Stone, Vanya Dmitrienko and Khabib.

Next days, the music lovers enjoyed incredible performances of the Azerbaijani singers. HammAli (Alexander Aliyev), Navai (Navai Bakirov), Jony (Jahid Huseynli) and Bahh Tee (Bakhtiyar Aliyev).

A concert dedicated to Honored Russian Artist Grigory Leps was also held as part of the festival. The Russian singer shared the same stage with Emin Agalarov (EMIN). Their performance was met with a storm of applause.

Meanwhile, Zhara Music Festival will be held at Sea Breeze resort next summer.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of world-famous singers on July 27-31, 2022. Turkish singers will also perform at the festival in Baku.

The music festival is co-organized by Emin Aghalarov, Russia's Honored Artist Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

Many famous singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival's previous editions.