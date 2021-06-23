Culture Ministry awards literary contest winners

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has awarded the winners of patriotic literary contest. The awarding ceremony took place at the International Mugham Center.

A minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

In his speech, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed that the restoration and construction works are currently underway on the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The Culture Ministry is carrying out work on returning Azerbaijani culture to these lands.

Anar Karimov praised the courage of the Azerbaijani Army who liberated Azerbaijani lands after almost 30 years of Armenian occupation.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

In their speeches, members of the competition commission, Honored Art worker, secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid and head of the Kids Literature Department at the Institute of Literature Elnara Akimova stressed the importance of the literary project.

Nearly 321 works have been sent to the competition. Only 53 of them have not accepted as they did not meet the contest rules.

Around 268 literary works admitted to the competition, including 67 essays, 75 stories and 126 poems.

The competition was held in three categories for professional writers, amateur authors and the 10-15 years old kids.

The competition brought together writers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran. All submitted works and information about their authors were unknown for jury members.

The works submitted for the contest were evaluated from a thematic, artistic and professional point of view.

Ramil Ahmad, Mina Rashid, Jalil Javanshir were awarded for the best essays in the category "Professionals" The stories written by Farhad Karimli, Sevinj Nurugizi, Tavakgul Boysunar were also named best as part of the contest.

Muzaffar Muzaffarli, Elgiz Abbasov and Fidan Gozyalova were awarded for the best essays in the category "Amateur". Tural Azimzade, Gulmira Mammadova and Shabnam Turbanzadeh were awarded for the best stories, while the poems by Yusif Arabsoy, Mulain Gummatova and Gabil Aliyev were named best at the literary contest.

The 10-15 years old project participants were awarded as well, including Dilbar Rafi Alpaslan Jahangir, Ismail Gululu, Zahra Rzayeva (essay), Abdullah Huseynli, Momunakhatun Mammadova, Aysu Alisoy, Omar Mammadzadeh, Sema Guliyeva (story), Ayan Elyarli,Nazrin Jalilova,Sadig Gazanfarli, Eva Farajova, Sevidnik Aliyeva (poetry).