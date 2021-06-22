National History Museum, South Korea to expand ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum director Naili Velikhanli has met with the South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op.

The sides discussed the ties between the two countries in the field of culture and science, Trend Life reported.

The meeting was also attended by director of Research Fund Affair and head custodian, Doctor of Philosophy in History Makhfuza Zeynalova, Scientific Secretary, Doctor of Philosophy in History, Associate Professor Farhad Jabbarov, Head of the Museum's International Relations Department Emin Dadashev and others.

At the meeting, Naila Velikhanli spoke about the museum's activities. She stressed that the History Museum successfully cooperates with international museums. Naila Velikhanli expressed her readiness to expand cooperation with the the Republic of Korea in science and culture.

Mr. Kim Tong Op noted the growing number of the Azerbaijani students in Korea as well as the interest shown to the Korean language and culture.

The Ambassador said that a working group will be created to expand cultural and scientific ties between South Korea and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Kim Tong Op viewed the museum exhibitions. The Ambassador was presented with printed publications dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the museum.

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened last June after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.